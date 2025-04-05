Atlético Ottawa Rallies for 2-2 Draw with Halifax Wanderers FC

April 5, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









David Rodriguez of Atlético Ottawa

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Philippe LariviÃ¨re) David Rodriguez of Atlético Ottawa(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Philippe LariviÃ¨re)

The 2025 Canadian Premier League campaign opened with a bang on Saturday in a rainy nation's capital, as Atlético Ottawa fought back from two goals down in the second half to snag a 2-2 draw against the Halifax Wanderers.

This first match of the season provided a first look at two significantly changed teams, with a total of nine club debutants between the two sides. Diego Mejía's first starting XI with Ottawa offered several surprises, including Manny Aparicio and Amer Didić starting on the bench, as Atleti played with a back three of Tyr Walker, Noah Abatneh and Loïc Cloutier with Kevin Dos Santos and Brett Levis as wing-backs.

Meanwhile, Halifax played to their strengths with a packed midfield, including a double pivot of Lorenzo Callegari and Isaiah Johnston, while Giorgio Probo played further up as a second striker. Goalkeeper Rayane Yesli got the nod in goal for the Wanderers, making his club debut against his former team.

On the wet pitch, both sides played quickly in the opening stages, and the Wanderers proved the more dynamic side early on, creating a wave of chances.

The reward arrived in the 20th minute for Halifax. Jason Bahamboula held off a defender to keep the ball near the top of the box and slipped it to the left for Ryan Telfer, who threaded a cross between two centre-backs to find an unmarked Giorgio Probo. The Italian hit it first time on the half-volley, and although Nathan Ingham may have gotten a piece of it, Probo's strike was powerful enough to carry into the top corner and give the Wanderers the first goal of 2025.

The teams traded jabs through the rest of the first half, with Bahamboula not quite able to corral a chance in transition while Ballou Tabla stung Yesli's palms at the other end before halftime, but ultimately both defences stood firm and the sides headed into the break with Halifax ahead 1-0.

Barely a minute into the second half, Halifax pounced again. Collecting the ball from a throw-in, Probo whipped a cross toward the six-yard box, where Sean Rea brought it down with his back to goal, taking a touch off the defender. Rea turned quickly and connected with his left foot, driving the ball into the bottom corner as the Wanderers doubled their advantage.

After making a couple of changes, Ottawa found new life around the hour mark. They drove forward with pace, and Sam Salter picked up the ball at the top of the box, flicking it over the top to David Rodríguez. The Atlético San Luis loanee brought it down and took a touch around Yesli, scoring into an open goal for Atleti's first goal of the year.

With just over 10 minutes to play, Ottawa's attack found joy once again. A cross came into the box and chaos ensued, the ball bouncing between various Atleti feet as Halifax couldn't find a way to clear it. At last, it fell nicely for Aboubacar Sissoko, who threaded it into the net for the equalizer.

The match's closing stages offered a frenetic energy; Bahamboula hit the post for Halifax shortly after the equalizer, but the home side were spared that late dagger.

Ottawa did have a tougher final few minutes, as with five minutes to play, defender Tyr Walker kicked the ball away in a stoppage and was shown a second yellow card, putting the hosts down to 10 men.

Halifax did not manage to capitalize on the late advantage though, as the sides went on to share the points.

Lineups

Atlético Ottawa: Ingham; Walker, Abatneh, Cloutier (Coulanges 78 ¬Â²); Dos Santos (Antinoro 57 ¬Â²), Verhoeven (Aparicio 57 ¬Â²), Zapater (Sissoko 72 ¬Â²), Levis; Rodríguez, Salter, Tabla (Patterson 78 ¬Â²)

Halifax Wanderers: Yesli; Pearlman, Meilleur-Giguère, Sow, Timoteo; Rea, Callegari, Johnston (Baï 85 ¬Â²); Probo (Rampersad 76 ¬Â²), Bahamboula (Dias 85 ¬Â²), Telfer

Goals

20 ¬Â² - Giorgio Probo (Halifax Wanderers)

47 ¬Â² - Sean Rea (Halifax Wanderers)

60 ¬Â² - David Rodríguez (Atlético Ottawa)

79 ¬Â² - Aboubacar Sissoko (Atlético Ottawa)

Discipline

42 ¬Â² - Yellow: Tyr Walker (Atlético Ottawa)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from April 5, 2025

Atlético Ottawa Rallies for 2-2 Draw with Halifax Wanderers FC - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.