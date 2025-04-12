Match Notes - PFC vs Forge FC

April 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC takes on Forge FC at Starlight Stadium in Langford at 2:00 p.m. PT today. Both teams are coming off wins in last weekend's openers of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season. Here's everything you need to know about today's match up:

Week Two Matchup: Pacific FC is back at Starlight Stadium this Saturday where they take on Forge FC for the first time this season. The last time these teams met was the final match of the 2024 regular season, where Pacific edged out Forge 1-0 to lock in their playoff spot. This time around, both sides feature a mix of fresh faces and familiar names that will be hungry to make a statement early in the campaign.

A Strong Start: After a strong start to the season, three Tridents earned a spot on the CPL Gatorade Team of the Week. Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, and Ronan Kratt all put in standout performances to help Pacific secure three points, and Kratt capped it off with a stunning goal - his first in purple.

Zadravec Contract: Goalkeeper Daniel Zadravec's short term replacement contract has expired. Zadravec signed the contract ahead of Pacific's 2025 Canadian Premier League home opener against Valour FC on April 5 after goalkeeper Sean Melvin was ruled out of that match after suffering an injury in training. Melvin is fit again and available for selection.

Women & Girls in Sport: This Saturday marks Pacific's Women & Girls in Sport match. There will be nine female athletes from the Rugby Canada and Rowing Canada Aviron who will be doing a pre-match meet & greet with fans and on-field introductions.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from April 12, 2025

Match Notes - PFC vs Forge FC - Pacific FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.