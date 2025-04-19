Match Notes - PFC vs HFX

April 19, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC takes on the HFX Wanderers at Wanderers Grounds in Halifax, Nova Scotia at 12:30 p.m. PT today. Here's everything you need to know about today's match up:

Storylines:

First Away Trip: Pacific hits the road for the first time this season as they head east to take on the Halifax Wanderers in match week three. It's a true clash of the coasts, with the Tridents making the long journey to the Atlantic for what promises to be a hard-fought battle at the Wanderers Grounds. Pacific will look to carry momentum into a two-week road stretch.

History Between the Two: Pacific holds a strong 2024 record against the Wanderers with two wins and two draws. Their final clash last season ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw at the Wanderers Grounds and that history will be put to the test this weekend as the Wanderers host their home opener. With a big crowd expected, the Tridents will need to stay locked in and manage the tempo of the match in what promises to be a tough away fixture.

Return of Aly: Aly Ndom made his long-awaited return to the pitch this past weekend at Starlight Stadium. Ndom is a leader on and off the field, and a strong defensive force that will be a crucial piece for the Tridents moving forward this season.

