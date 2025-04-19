Five goal thriller at TD Place sees former-Ottawa youth player secure a massive win for Atlético in the Battle of Ontario

April 19, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa wowed thousands of soccer lovers in the capital on Saturday, as Canadian defender Noah Abatneh capped off a five-goal thriller in the 95th minute. Abatneh, a former St. Anthony Futuro youth player, scored the late winner and his first goal for Atlético against his former side, York United FC.

Atlético returns to action at TD Place on Tuesday, April 29 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer), against Scrosoppi FC in the TELUS Canadian Championship Preliminary Round.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa (2-1-0) has climbed into 1st place following a dramatic late victory over York United FC at TD Place (Final score: 3-2).

Score: 0-1. Julian Altobelli opened the score for the visitors. Assisted by Max Ferrari (11').

Score: 1-1. Sam Salter found the equalizer early in the second half after great play down the left wing and an assist by Gabi Antinoro (51').

Score: 2-1. Manu Aparicio gave Ottawa the lead with a stunning long-distance strike. Assisted by Coque (56').

Score: 2-2. York levelled late in the match as Riley Ferrazo's deflected cross beat Nathan Ingham (83').

Score: 3-2. Ottawa defender Noah Abatneh won the game for Atlético with the last kick of the game. Assisted by Kevin dos Santos (90'+5).

Striker Sam Salter scored his first goal of the season, equalizing early in the second half.

Salter has been instrumental to the revamped Ottawa attack in 2025.

Ottawa has registered 57 shots across the first three matches of the season, scoring nine goals.

xG: 2.33 to 1.04

Defender and U-21 Canadian, Noah Abatneh, won the match for Ottawa with the final kick of the game, scoring his first goal for the club against his former team.

Abatneh formerly played for St. Anthony Futuro at the youth level before earning a spot in a professional soccer academy in Italy.

Abatneh was nominated for the best U-21 Player of the Year in 2024.

Attendance: 3,337

Atlético Ottawa fans were treated to a spectacular five-goal thriller and a last-minute winner at TD Place (credit: Philippe Larivière / Atlético Ottawa)

