Cavalry FC to Host 2024 CPL Final on Atco Field

October 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC has advanced to the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Final following a 1-0 win over Forge FC, which will take place on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, Alta. On Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. MT.

The club will face the winner of the semi-final between Forge FC and Atlético Ottawa.

The CPL Final will be one of several exciting events happening in Calgary as part of the festivities surrounding the last weekend of the League season. The city will also play host to the annual CPL Awards on Thursday, Nov. 7, where the League's best will be honoured for their individual performances over the course of the 2024 season. The matchday FanFest will reach new heights, where supporters will be treated to live pre-game musical performances headlined by Canadian pop sensation LU KALA as well as other musical acts, family fun, food and beverage and prizes.

The 2024 CPL Final will be broadcast on One Soccer, with the 2024 CPL Final also airing live on CBC, CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.