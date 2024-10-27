Canadian Premier League Confirms CPL Final Host, Remaining Playoffs Schedule

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League today confirmed the 2024 CPL Final will be played on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, Alta. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. ET/1 p.m. MT, following Cavalry FC's victory over Forge FC in Sunday's qualifying semifinal.

Cavalry, which finished the regular season in second place in the league standings, earned the right to host this year's CPL Final with a 1 - 0 away victory over its longstanding rival on Sunday evening. This marks the first time Cavalry will host the CPL Final since 2019.

The match will be broadcast live on CBC, CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca as well as OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and its distribution partners around the world.

Despite its loss on Sunday, Forge still controls its destiny when it comes to securing a spot as the visiting team in the upcoming CPL Final.

The Hamilton-based side will host Atlético Ottawa in the 2024 CPL Playoffs semifinal at Tim Hortons Field on Saturday, Nov. 2, after Atleti claimed a penalty shootout victory over York United FC in the playoffs quarter-final earlier on Sunday afternoon.

The match between Forge and Ottawa will kick off at 4 p.m. ET, with the winner advancing to face Cavalry on Nov. 9, to compete for the North Star Cup, the title of CPL Champions and a berth in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

The CPL Final will be one of several exciting events happening in Calgary as part of the festivities surrounding the last weekend of the League season. The city will also play host to the annual CPL Awards on Thursday, Nov. 7, where the League's best will be honoured for their individual performances over the course of the 2024 regular season. The matchday FanFest will reach new heights on Nov. 9, w ith supporters being treated to live pre-game musical performances headlined by Canadian pop sensation LU KALA, p hoto opportunities with the North Star Cup, family fun, prizes and more.

All of the CPL's remaining playoff matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, available as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices, on streaming service fuboTV Canada and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Channel 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS. Channel 980 is currently available to all Telus Optik TV customers through a Free Preview, which runs from Monday, Oct. 14 to Wednesday, Nov. 20.

