Forge FC to Host CPL Semi-Final against Atlético Ottawa at Tim Hortons Field

October 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

The Canadian Premier League today confirmed the 2024 CPL semi-final will be played at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario, on Saturday, November 2, at 4 p.m. ET, following Forge FC's 1-0 loss to Cavalry FC in Sunday's qualifying semi-final.

Despite Forge FC's loss on Sunday, Forge still controls its destiny when it comes to securing a spot as the visiting team in the upcoming CPL Final.

Forge FC will host Atlético Ottawa in the 2024 CPL Playoffs semi-final at Tim Hortons Field on Saturday, November 2, after Ottawa claimed a 2-2 (5-4 on penalties) victory in the playoffs quarter-final earlier on Sunday afternoon.

The match between Forge and Ottawa will kick off at 4 p.m. ET, with the winner advancing to face Cavalry on November 9, to compete for the North Star Cup.

Forge FC has yet to miss a CPL Final in its six years in the League and will be looking to earn a spot in the CPL Final for a chance to lift its fifth CPL Playoff title and second North Star Cup in the club's short but rich history.

The match will be broadcast on OneSoccer.

