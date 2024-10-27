Atlético Ottawa Survives York United in Penalties

October 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Ballou Tabla of Atlético Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa are advancing to the Semi Final round of the 2014 CPL Playoffs after an epic quarter final win at TD Place over York United. The match saw both sides scoring in extra time and a dramatic penalty shootout that sent the home crowd into a frenzy. Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and CPL Commissioner Mark Noonan were also in attendance taking part in the ceremonial pre-match coin toss.

This result confirmed Atlético Ottawa's next match will be on November 2nd away from TD Place, in either Calgary or Hamilton. The opponent will be the winner of Forge FC or Cavalry FC, also happening today.

KEY MOMENTS

The first half ended 0-0 with a tightly fought defensive mentality.

The second half started with a dramatic Ollie Bassett olimpico in the 46' (1-0).

In additional time period of the second half Olusola Jimoh equalized for York United in the 93' (1-1).

As Extra Time kicked off Elijah Adekugbe received a yellow card committing a foul inside the box resulting into a penalty for Atlético Ottawa.

Rubén Del Campo converted. (2-1).

Minutes later Mo Babouli equalized with another goal for York United (2-2).

Extra time finished at 2-2 and the match headed into a penalty shoutout.

Goalkeeper Nathan Ingham provided a massive save to help propel his club to victory.

Ingham played 18 out of the 28 matches in the CPL this season, earning the number 1 spot following a battle with talented Atlético keeper Rayane Yelsi in the early season.

Scoring in the shoot out for Atletico Ottawa were: Amer Didić, Maxim Tissot, Rubén Del Campo, Alberto Zapater & Ilias Iliadis

Scoring in the Shoot out for York United were: Juan Córdova, Brian Wright, Orlando Botello & Josué Martinez

Attendance: 4,630

