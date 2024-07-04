Cavalry FC Forward William Akio Sustains Season-Ending Injury

July 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced forward William Akio suffered a significant ankle injury which will sideline him for the remainder of the club's 2024 campaign.

The season-ending injury occurred in the 66th minute of Cavalry's match against Vancouver FC on Sunday, June 16. Akio is currently working through a rehabilitation process with the club's medical staff.

"We are gutted for Willy. He was just starting to find the form he had at this stage last year, when he went on a key scoring run for us," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "We will ensure we support him and his rehabilitation in the upcoming months."

Akio is on a three-year guaranteed contract with the club, which expires in 2025. As per league rules, he will be taken off Cavalry's primary roster and placed on the inactive list with a season-ending injury. Cavalry will receive cap relief on any compensation owed to Akio for the remainder of the year. Akio will not be eligible to return in 2024.

