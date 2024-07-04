Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Pacific FC July 7

July 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa reacts after Liberman Torres scores vs. Pacific FC

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa continues to top the Canadian Premier League (CPL) charts following a stunning victory last weekend at TD Place. On Sunday, Ottawa hosts Pacific FC at TD Place (KO 1pm ET, live on OneSoccer) as the infamous 'Beach Party' returns with a staggering $1,000 price on offer for best dressed.

Here's everything you need to know before Sunday's match at TD Place.

Atlético Ottawa is five (7) points clear at the top of the CPL table after 12 matches in the 2024 season (7-4-1).

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético beat Forge FC 4-3 at TD Place.

Goal(s): Abou Sissoko, Amer Didić, Rubén del Campo and Liberman Torres

Last time out in the CPL, Pacific FC (5th place, 4-4-4) was defeated by BC rivals Vancouver FC.

Goal(s): Thomas Meilleur-Giguère

Striker Rubén del Campo ended his five (5) game-barren streak (all competitions) with the fifth of a seven-goal thriller against Forge last Friday.

The 24-year-old is joint second in the CPL goalscoring charts in 2024 (behind York United's Brian Wright, 7 goals).

He has also provided one (1) assist.

Del Campo hadn't scored since May 25 (also against Forge at TD Place).

Three Atlético Ottawa players have been named to the CPL 'Team of the Week' following the stunning victory at TD Place last weekend.

Amer Didić (4th appearance), Abou Sissoko (1st appearance) and Dani Morer (1st appearance).

Atlético Ottawa leads the league in goals scored (23) with the highest goals per match (1.92).

Atlético has taken the third most shots (115) but leads in shots on target (60) with 52% accuracy in front of goal.

Ottawa has the second-most clean sheets (4) and the third-best defence in the league (12 goals conceded).

This is the third clash of the season between these two teams (all competitions), with the last one ending Atlético's TELUS Canadian Championship run at Starlight Stadium (aggregate score: 2-1)

The first leg ended in a 0-0 draw.

In between those two matches, Atlético and Pacific met at Starlight Stadium in the CPL (Ottawa won 1-0, goal scored by Del Campo).

Pacific have kept the most clean sheets (6) and have the best defence (10 goals conceded) in the league.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 5W-6D-6L; 17 goals scored, 20 goals conceded.

