Match Notes: VFC at FOR - July 4

July 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC visits Forge FC for the final time in 2024 on Friday, July 5 at 4 p.m. PT.

MATCH STORYLINES:

Count on Callum: VFC's Callum Irving registered his first penalty save in his VFC career, and the only goalie to earn a penalty save in the CPL so far this season, after stopping Sean Young in the 58th minute to keep the Eagles' even at the time. The team would eventually go on to win the match for the fourth consecutive victory against PAC which set a new franchise record for the longest win-streak against a CPL club.

Taking over Timmies: VFC returns to Tim Hortons Field for the final time in 2024 after previously registering the franchises' first victory when visiting FOR in the last meeting between the two sides. Vasco Fry's olympico goal sealed the game in a 2-1 win to deliver FOR their only loss at home so far this season (4-1-0).

Not done with Díaz: VFC announced Wero Díaz will remain with the club for another year on loan from the Norwegian-side Sogndal Fotbal. The striker scored VFC's opening goal against PAC for his fourth of the season to now tie Moses Dyer for the lead in VFC's Golden Boot race.

