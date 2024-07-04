Julian Dunn Sidelined for Remainder of 2024 Season Due to Injury

July 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release









Halifax Wanderers defender Julian Dunn

(HFX Wanderers FC) Halifax Wanderers defender Julian Dunn(HFX Wanderers FC)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers can today confirm that defender Julian Dunn will miss the remainder of the 2024 Canadian Premier League season due to injury.

"We share in Julian's disappointment to incur this injury after such a positive start to his time in Halifax," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "Since he arrived, Julian has been a first class member of the squad, a true professional in all his daily habits. Unfortunately, this is the cruel side of the game. He will have our full support during his recovery, and everyone at the Club wishes Julian the very best."

A former CPL Young Player of the Year nominee, Dunn signed for Halifax ahead of the 2024 season with a club option for 2025. He made 11 appearances for the Wanderers this season, starting in every regular season match.

The Wanderers have exercised a league provision that allows for roster and salary cap relief in the event of a season-ending injury.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.