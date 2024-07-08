Catton Signs Entry Level Contract with Seattle Kraken

Seattle, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs forward Berkly Catton has signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League following his 8th-overall selection by the NHL club in last month's Entry Draft. Last season's U.S. Division Player of the Year will be eligible to return to the Chiefs this upcoming season.

Catton is the first ever Chief to be drafted by the Seattle Kraken since their inaugural draft in 2021.

The 5-foot-10 centerman finished the 2023-24 season with 54 goals and 62 assists for 116 total points, becoming the fourth CHL skater this century to score 50+ goals and 100+ points in his draft year (Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Connor Bedard). Catton had a record-setting sophomore year in Spokane, surpassing Ray Whitney to become the second-highest-scoring 17-year-old in Chiefs history behind only Pat Falloon (60-64-124).

Catton capped the 2023-24 campaign as the fourth-highest scorer in the WHL and the highest-scoring draft-eligible skater in all the CHL, earning himself WHL U.S. Division Player of the Year honors as well as a spot on the CHL Second All-Star Team.

