Blazers Sign 2024 Second Round Pick Jacob Dumansky

July 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2009-born forward Jacob Dumansky to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Dumansky was selected by the Blazers in the 2 nd round, 44 th overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Dumansky is from Langley, BC and played the 2023-24 season with the Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep team. In 27 games, he had 21 goals, 28 assists and 49 points. He also added four assists in three playoff games.

"We would like to welcome Jacob and his family to the Kamloops Blazers organization," said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of Jacob's development over the coming seasons."

The 6'1" and 160lb forward is the fifth player signed by the Blazers from the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft joining forwards Asher Gingras and Cole Secord and defensemen Joaquin Geras and Madden Tymchak.

Dumansky is among 80 players to attend the 2024 BC U16 Provincial Camp in Chilliwack July 29 to August 1. He will be there with fellow Blazer prospects Hudson Podollan and Tristan Anderlini.

