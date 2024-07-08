Year in Review: Roger McQueen

July 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

A lot of Brandon Wheat Kings took big steps forward in 2023-24. Fittingly, the biggest step forward came from their tallest player.

After a rookie season of ups and downs finished with four goals and 14 points in 55 games, McQueen's offensive totals exploded this past season. He had set new career highs in goals, assists, and points before the the regular season was a month old, and more than tripled his previous season's point total.

Many observers feel the best is yet to come for McQueen, who is a top-rated prospect for the 2025 NHL entry draft. If his 2024-25 has the same kind of development as 2023-24, he could be downright scary next season. But before that happens, we look back at the rapid rise of Roger McQueen from last year.

Five Times Better

In addition to more than tripling his regular season point total, McQueen shot up in terms of his goal production. He scored his first goal of the season on opening night and just kept on going. From four goals in 2022-23, McQueen went off for 21 goals in 53 games last season.

Power Play Specialist

McQueen quickly became a player the Wheat Kings wanted on the ice for any man advantage. Even though he missed 15 games due to injury, he still led the team in power play points with 15. Using his 6-foot-5 frame in front of the net, McQueen scored plenty of goals from just outside the crease and set a towering screen opposing goaltenders struggled to look around, while also showing off his passing chops with eight power play assists.

From Start To Finish

With 51 points in 53 games, McQueen was the team's leader in points per game during the regular season, and he didn't stop there. Returning from injury just in time for the playoffs, McQueen posted four goals and an assist in four games, leading the team in goals, points, and points per game in the postseason.

Have A Night!

While McQueen had plenty of impressive performances throughout the season, none were more impressive than his Remembrance Day outing against the Regina Pats. As the Wheat Kings looked for their first victory of the season over Regina, McQueen took over. His five points in a single game were the most by any Wheat King during a game in 2023-24. He finished with two goals and three assists, with one of those assists coming because he unselfishly passed up a shot at the empty net (and the hat trick) to set up Rylen Roersma.

The Midas Touch

Internationally, everything McQueen touched turned to gold this past season. He was one of Team Canada's top players at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, winning a gold medal there. Then, he was named to the World Under-18 team and though he was injured in the second game of the tournament he still won a gold medal for the second time in less than a calendar year. Having already represented Canada at the World Under-17s, McQueen is building up an excellent international resume.

Marty Says:

"We saw Roger take some major strides last season both on and off the ice. Obviously we need to have him at 100 percent health, and it sounds like Roger is doing well in that regard. I feel Roger is ready to take the league by storm and be a major contributor in all areas for us."

