'Cats Take Over First With Fourth Straight Victory

ZEBULON, N.C. - Jesus Chirinos drove in two with a double in the fourth, Daniel Guilarte had a two-run single in his first game back from the injured list, Luke Adams had a RBI double in the sixth and reliever Chase Costello pitched through four scoreless innings to earn the win as the Carolina Mudcats won their fourth straight, 8-5 versus the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats (12-9, 45-39) had a 2-0 lead through the third before the Cannon Ballers (10-12, 45-42) rallied for a run on three straight hits, including back-to-back doubles off starter Will Rudy in the fourth. Kannapolis, however, went on to leave a runner at third as Rudy struck out three straight to escape the fourth with a 2-1 lead.

Carolina then built on the 2-1 lead in the fifth with two, two-out runs off reliever Manuel Veloz while taking a 4-1 lead. Both runs were driven in by Chirinos and his two-out double. That double and came right after Luis Lara reached on an error and Adams walked earlier in the inning. It also came after Veloz retired two straight to start the inning.

The Mudcats followed the two run fifth with four more in the sixth while building an 8-1 lead on Veloz and the Cannon Ballers. The four-run sixth started with a RBI groundout from Tayden Hall and continued with Guilarte's two-run single and Adams' RBI double.

Veloz allowed two unearned runs in the fifth and four in the sixth while pitching through three innings with six runs (four earned) on five hits. Starter Peyton Pallette took the loss while allowing two runs on three hits over four innings.

Costello (W, 4-1) earned the win for the Mudcats while working through four scoreless innings with two hits and three strikeouts. He also faced just one over the minimum in his solid relief outing.

Carolina reliever Jeison Pena pitched the ninth and allowed four runs on two hits while seeing the Cannon Ballers get within three at 8-5. Pena also walked one and struck out two while finishing the game.

The Mudcats took a 0.5 game lead in the Carolina League North second half standings with the Friday night victory. They also clinched a series win while going up four games to none in the six-game set.

The series will continue on Saturday night with a 5:00 p.m. first pitch. Right-hander Logan Henderson is scheduled to start for the Mudcats in Saturday's game.

STOLEN BASES:

Carolina: Adams (25, 3rd base off Pallette/Claunch); Chirinos (1, 2nd base off Pallette/Claunch); Lara 2 (19, 2nd base off Pallette/Claunch, 3rd base off Pallette/Claunch); Guilarte (17, home off Pallette/Claunch).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Lanzilli, LF (Kannapolis): 3-for-3, 1 R, 2 2B

Adams, 3B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Guilarte, SS (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Chirinos, 1B (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Pallette (L, 0-3) (Kannapolis): 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

Comás (Kannapolis): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO

Rudy (Carolina): 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO

Costello (W, 4-1) (Carolina): 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 2nd (Mudcats 1, Cannon Ballers 0) -- Luke Adams singles to right field. Jesus Chirinos walks, Luke Adams to 2nd. Luke Adams steals 3rd base, Jesus Chirinos steals 2nd base. Jace Avina singles to deep shortstop, Luke Adams scores. Reidy Mercado lines out to Brooks Baldwin. Blayberg Diaz grounds out, Bryce Willits to Peyton Pallette, Jesus Chirinos to 3rd; Jace Avina to 2nd. Alexander Perez flies out to Drake Logan. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Mudcats 2, Cannon Ballers 0) -- Tayden Hall grounds out, Mario Camilletti to Bryce Willits. Daniel Guilarte walks. Luis Lara singles to right-center field, Daniel Guilarte to 3rd. Luis Lara steals 2nd base, Daniel Guilarte steals home. Luke Adams lines out to Brooks Baldwin. Luis Lara steals 3rd base. Jesus Chirinos flies out to Drake Logan. (1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 4th (Mudcats 2, Cannon Ballers 1) -- Ryan McCarthy singles to left-center field. Chris Lanzilli doubles to left field, Ryan McCarthy to 3rd. Troy Claunch doubles to right field, Ryan McCarthy scores; Chris Lanzilli to 3rd. Drake Logan strikes out swinging. Cristopher De Guzman strikes out swinging. Mario Camilletti strikes out swinging. (1 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Mudcats 4, Cannon Ballers 1) -- Pitcher Change: Manuel Veloz replaces Peyton Pallette. Tayden Hall struck out looking. Daniel Guilarte grounds out, Bryce Willits to Manuel Veloz. Luis Lara reaches on fielding error by Bryce Willits. Luke Adams walks, Luis Lara to 2nd. Jesus Chirinos doubles to left-center field, Luis Lara scores; Luke Adams scores. Jace Avina strikes out swinging. (2 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Mudcats 8, Cannon Ballers 1) -- Reidy Mercado singles to deep shortstop. Blayberg Diaz hit by pitch, Reidy Mercado to 2nd. Alexander Perez hit by pitch, Reidy Mercado to 3rd; Blayberg Diaz to 2nd. Tayden Hall grounds out, Bryce Willits to Mario Camilletti, Reidy Mercado scores; Blayberg Diaz to 3rd; Alexander Perez to 2nd. Daniel Guilarte singles up the middle, Blayberg Diaz scores; Alexander Perez scores. Luis Lara grounds into a force out, Mario Camilletti to Cristopher De Guzman, Daniel Guilarte out at 2nd. Luke Adams doubles to left-center field, Luis Lara scores. Jesus Chirinos lines out to Ryan McCarthy. (4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 9th (Mudcats 8, Cannon Ballers 5) -- Pitcher Change: Jeison Pena replaces Chase Costello. Chris Lanzilli hit by pitch. Troy Claunch walks, Chris Lanzilli to 2nd. Drake Logan struck out looking. Cristopher De Guzman singles to right field, Chris Lanzilli scores; Troy Claunch to 3rd. Mario Camilletti doubles to left-center field, Troy Claunch scores; Cristopher De Guzman to 3rd. Wild pitch by Jeison Pena, Cristopher De Guzman scores; Mario Camilletti to 3rd. Brooks Baldwin out on a sacrifice fly to Jace Avina, Mario Camilletti scores. Bryce Willits strikes out swinging. (4 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

