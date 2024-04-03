Cats Run to 12-7 Victory Over Reno

RENO, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats continued their high-scoring ways during game two of their series against the Reno Aces, tallying multiple runs in four of nine innings en route to a 12-7 victory on Wednesday.

Two quick outs were no deterrent for the River Cats (4-1) in the top of the first, as Blake Sabol recorded the game's first hit on a bunt single to third. Just one batter later, David Villar blasted an opposite-field shot to right for his first homer of the campaign and a 2-0 Sacramento lead.

Quickly the Aces (2-2) responded in the home half of the first, using a walk and hit batsmen to put two runners aboard that both scored on an RBI triple to right-center field by Andres Chaparro. It did not take long before Chaparro scored, crossing the plate in the next at-bat after a single up the middle from Tristin English.

Much like yesterday's series opener, the seesaw nature of the game continued in the away half of the second when the River Cats stormed back in front, this time on one swing of the bat from the recently returned Luis Matos. Both Brett Wisely and Chase Pinder singled and stole a base to reach scoring position, though it hardly mattered on the first Matos dinger of the year as he sent an 0-1 pitch deep over the wall in left field that put the River Cats back in front, 5-2.

Moving into the fourth, Sacramento nearly extended its lead on a hard-hit ball up the middle by Marco Luciano, but a great defensive play at shortstop by Jancarlos Cintron was able to save a run at the plate by throwing out Ismael Munguia trying to score.

Reno used that momentum to tie the ball game, as English singled while Adrian Del Castillo's double put a pair of runners in scoring position. Both of which would end up scoring, the former on an RBI single to right field by Tim Tawa while the latter crossed on a double play ball later in the frame.

Villar was responsible for another run in the fifth, opening the inning with a single before swiping second base. He then scored on a wild pitch but did so all the way from second when a pitch to Heliot Ramos bounced in front of the plate and ricocheted towards the first base dugout, leaving enough time to advance both bases.

An inning later, Matos was there to strike again with his second big fly of the game, sending a ball over the wall in left field on a 1-2 pitch. That scored Munguia, who had reached to open the inning with a single into left center. For Matos it was his second multi-homer game as a River Cat, as he also did so on June 11, 2023 at Sutter Health Park against the Las Vegas Aviators.

During the seventh the Aces gained a run back, as their second triple of the contest led off the frame and allowed Kevin Newman to score on a sacrifice fly to center by Albert Almora Jr.

Clinging to a two-run lead late, Sacramento found some insurance during the top of the ninth with a rally that was started when Trenton Brooks drew a walk and Ramos was hit by a pitch. A sacrifice bunt moved both into scoring position, and a Pinder double to center field drove them both in with ease. After another walk and a strikeout, Luciano's second double of the game flew into the to right-center gap to score both runners on base.

Those extra few runs were more than plenty to hold the lead, though the Aces did score once in the final half inning after another triple, this time by Cintron, put a runner 90 feet away just ahead of a sacrifice fly by Newman.

Much of the reason that the Aces were shut down in the middle innings was right-hander Tommy Romero (1-0), who went four innings in relief for starting pitcher Blayne Enlow and allowed just one run on one hit with four strikeouts, though he also walked two. Romero collected his first win while Enlow was tabbed with a no-decision, allowing five runs on six hits in three innings of work. On for the six-out save was Spencer Bivens (1), who worked a scoreless eighth before the insurance runs were scored and finished with a final line of one run allowed on two hits in two innings.

Charged with the loss for Reno was starter Slade Cecconi (0-1), who was tagged for six runs on nine hits with a walk and five strikeouts in four innings. Only Andrew Saalfrank worked a scoreless outing for Reno, giving up just two hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts in two innings.

Each River Cat that took an official at-bat logged a hit, but none more than the duo of Matos and Luciano who each logged three hits. For Matos it was a pair of dingers leading to a 3-for-6 day with two runs scored and five RBI, while Luciano crushed two doubles and drove in two with a walk before closing his day 3-for-5.

As a squad, Sacramento swiped five bases in the game which matches their most in a single contest from 2023, which they did on September 15 against Sugar Land in a 4-2 victory.

Winners of two in a row, the River Cats will look to capture at minimum a series split tomorrow when they line up against the Aces for game three beginning at 6:05 p.m.

