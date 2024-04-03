Rainiers Even Series with Comeback Victory

April 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Tacoma Rainers (3-2) came back to beat the Salt Lake Bees (2-3) by a final score of 6-3, Wednesday at Smith's Ballpark.

Salt Lake didn't waste any time getting on the board, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first on a double from Jake Marisnick.

Tacoma's scoring started in the second inning, as Jason Vosler crossed the plate on a wild pitch by Salt Lake's starter Carson Fulmer. A walk and wild pitch followed by an RBI single from Vosler gave Tacoma a 3-2 lead in the third inning.

They weren't done there, as the Rainiers added two more in the fourth on a solo home run from Isiah Gilliam and a sacrifice fly from Cade Marlowe, making it 5-2.

On the other side, Michael Mariot kept the Bees' offense in check after the first inning, allowing just two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five over his four innings pitched.

He was followed by four relievers who each spun scoreless frames, allowing just two hits over their four combined innings. That got the game to the ninth, where Marlowe used another sacrifice fly to make it 6-2.

Salt Lake scored a run in their half of the ninth on a strikeout with a wild pitch, but that is all they would score, as Brett de Geus recorded the final three outs to even the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Jason Vosler went 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double and one run batted in, good for his first multi-hit game of the year.

Carlos Vargas struck out two batters in his scoreless inning, working around a hit and a walk to keep the Bees off the board.

Just three of Tacoma's six total runs went as "earned" runs against Salt Lake pitchers, as the Bees had three errors.

Tacoma and Salt Lake continue their series with game three tomorrow night. First pitch from Smith's Ballpark is set for 5:35 p.m. PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 3, 2024

