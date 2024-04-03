Hamilton, Loperfido Go Deep But Space Cowboys Drop Day Game

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Space Cowboys (2-3) dropped the second of six games against the Las Vegas Aviators (1-3) 6-4 Wednesday afternoon at Constellation Field. [?Folder icon] Highlights of today's game can be found here.

Quincy Hamilton started the game with a lead-off home run to give the Space Cowboys the early 1-0 advantage. It did not last long; in the top half of the second, Aviators infielder Tyler Soderstorm evened up the score with a solo shot to centerfield. Las Vegas pulled ahead on RBIs from Brett Harris and Max Muncy, along with a pair of solo home runs from Drew Lugbauer and Carlos Pérez.

Besides the Hamilton home run in the first and a Pedro León RBI single in the fourth, the Space Cowboys had a quiet day on the offensive side. In an effort for a late comeback, Joey Loperfido smashed a two-run home run to right-center field in the eighth inning, bringing Sugar Land within two at 6-4. However, the Space Cowboys went 1-2-3 in the ninth against Aviators righty Billy Sullivan (S,1), dropping their third game of the year.

RHP Blair Henley (L, 0-1) made his Triple-A debut, suffering the loss while throwing a quality 5.0 innings, giving up three runs, with four walks and six strikeouts. RHP Conner Greene, who was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi this morning relieved him, giving up two runs in two innings pitched. RHP Cole McDonald pitched the final two innings, giving up a run in his second appearance of the season.

Highlights from today's game include: Blair Henley's first two professional strikeouts in the first inning along with a strikeout of A's #7 prospect Max Muncy. Quincy Hamilton's lead-off home run in the first. Pedro León's RBI single in the fourth. Joey Loperfido's two-run homer in the eighth.

The Space Cowboys continue their series against the Las Vegas Aviators on Thursday night at Constellation Field. RHP Spencer Arrighetti (0-0, 0.00) is set to make his second start opposite of Las Vegas LHP Jack O'Loughlin (0-0, 4.50) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

