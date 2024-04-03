Aces Drop Second Straight to River Cats

April 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (2-2) failed to deliver a late comeback against the Sacramento River Cats (4-1), going down 7-12 on Wednesday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

After surrendering an early two-run home run in the top of the first inning to David Villar, the Aces would retaliate in the bottom half and obtain their only lead of the game. Andres Chaparro hit a moon-shot, two-run triple off the center field that plated Albert Almora Jr. and Randal Grichuk.

Tristin English knocked in Chaparro which gave Reno a 3-2 advantage over Sacramento early. However, that lead would quickly diminish as Luis Matos would hit his first of two home runs in the game to put the River Cats up three.

Andrew Saalfrank tossed two scoreless frames, although the Aces were outscored 6-2 in the final four innings, bringing Reno to .500 early in the season.

Aces Notables

Andres Chaparro: 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI

Tristin English: 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 R

Adrian Del Castillo: 2-4, 2B,1 R

Andrew Saalfrank: 2.0 IP, 0 R/0 ER, 2 K

Slade Cecconi: (L, 1-1) 4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R/ 6 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 2 HR

The Reno Aces resume their six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. P.T.

