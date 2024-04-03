Teodosio Triples Twice in Bees' Loss
April 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees dropped the second game of the series against the Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday night at Smith's Ballpark by a score of 6-3.
Jake Marisnick put the Bees on the board early, lining a two-out double down the left field line and plating two runs in the first inning. The Rainiers responded quickly as a wild pitch scored a leadoff double to cut the deficit in half. Tacoma tacked on two more runs in each the 3rd and 5th innings and seized its first lead of the series and didn't give it back. The Rainiers tacked on an insurance run in the 9th inning and the Bees responded with a run of their own, but could not complete the comeback.
Carson Fulmer made his first start of the season in the black and yellow and took the loss. The starter put in three innings of work and gave up three runs, but only one was earned. Bryce Teodosio shined for the Bees offense with three hits, including two triples. Teodosio already has three triples on the season in just five games.
The Bees and the Rainiers will continue the series tomorrow evening at Smith's Ballpark with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. MT.
