Cats Return Home to Princess, Pirates, Rugrats and More

June 11, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





TUESDAY, JUNE 11TH VS WINNIPEG GOLDEYES - 7:10PM

TACO TUESDAY - $2 BEEF TACOS & $5 MARGARITAS!

COMMUNITY HEALTHNET HEALTH CENTERS TUESDAYS!

REPORT CARD NIGHT - FREE TICKET WITH 'A' GRADES!

Every Tuesday is a fun fiesta on Taco Tuesday with $2 beef tacos and $5 margaritas! It's CHN Tuesday, so visit NW Indiana Community Health Net locations for complimentary tickets!! Bring your Report Card to the ballpark with an "A" grade and receive a free ticket! Tickets start at only $8.00 and parking is always FREE! Gates open at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12TH VS WINNIPEG GOLDEYES - 12:10PM

"TOMMY'S FIRST POP-UP BAR" CELEBRATING RUGRATS!

YOUTH & SENIOR DAY PRESENTED BY RCS HOME HEALTH CARE!

RCS HOME HEALTH FAIR!

NORTHSHORE HEALTH CENTERS WENDESDAYS!

Join us for a special 12:10pm day game on Youth & Senior Day presented by RCS Home Health Care! Bring back your childhood with "Tommy's First Pop-Up Bar" celebrating Rugrats! Visit NW Indiana NorthShore Health Centers locations for complimentary tickets to every NorthShore Health Centers Wednesday game! Visit vendors setup all around the concourse for great information during the RCS Home Health Fair! Tickets start at only $8.00 and parking is always FREE! Gates open at 11:00 a.m. First pitch is at 12:10 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13TH VS WINNIPEG GOLDEYES - 7:10PM

GERBER COLLISION & GLASS THURSDAY!

MILLER LITE THIRSTY THURSDAY!

LAW ENFORCEMENT NIGHT!

Join us every Thursday for Thirsty Thursday presented by Miller Lite with $1 hot dogs, $1.50 domestic drafts, and $3 select premium drafts! It's Gerber Collision & Glass Thursday, so visit NW Indiana Gerber Collision & Glass locations for complimentary tickets! It's Law Enforcement Night, so law enforcement officers and their families can purchase $5 tickets at the box office! Tickets start at only $8.00 and parking is always FREE! Gates open at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14TH VS ST PAUL SAINTS - 7:10PM

SCOUT NIGHT CAMPOUT!

PRINCESS & PIRATES NIGHT PRESENTED BY TRADEWINDS!

FIFTH THIRD BANK FIREWORKS FRIDAY (DISNEY)!

It's Fifth Third Bank Fireworks Friday so make sure you're here for the BEST FIREWORKS DISPLAY THIS SIDE OF THE TOLL ROAD! It's Princess and Pirates Night presented by Tradewinds, so you'll want to be here and see the big PIRATE SHIP! Rapunzel and the Ice Princess will be here, too! Tickets start at only $8.00 and parking is always FREE! Gates open at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15TH VS ST PAUL SAINTS - 6:10PM

HAT GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY FIFTH THIRD BANK!

TEACHER APPRECIATION DAY!

ACCESSABILITIES SIGNATURE SATURDAY!

KIDS RUN THE BASES!

HEBRON, CEDAR LAKE, AND LOWELL COMMUNITY NIGHT PRESENTED BY FIFTH THIRD BANK!

You will want to be here early as the first 1,000 fans through the gate get an awesome hat courtesy of Fifth Third Bank! It's AccessAbilities Signature Saturday, so be here when gates open for autographs with RailCats players! Stick around after the game as kids can run the bases! It's Hebron, Cedar Lake, and Lowell Community Night presented by Fifth Third Bank, so visit AAA-John Hanley Agency, Aurelio's Pizza - Cedar Lake, DQ Grill & Chill - Cedar Lake, Fifth Third Bank, John Watts - Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, Lake Liquors, Ruff 'N Tuff Country Store, Russ Print Shop, The Sandbar Grill, and True Value for tickets! Tickets start at only $8.00 and parking is always FREE! Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16TH VS ST PAUL SAINTS - 2:10PM

FATHER'S DAY!

TEAM PHOTO GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY 1-800-QUIT-NOW!

SUNDAY FUNDAY - $5 SELECT COCKTAILS, PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD PRESENTED BY BEACON HILL DENTAL, KIDS RUN THE BASES!

TIMES FAMILY SUNDAY

ST JOHN COMMUNITY NIGHT PRESENTED BY FIFTH THIRD BANK!

Spend some time with dad during the special Father's Day Game! You will want to be here early as the first 1,000 fans receive the 2019 Team Photo courtesy of 1-800-QUIT-NOW! Every Sunday is Sunday Funday with $5 select cocktails! Be here early for Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Beacon Hill Dental! Stick around after the game for Kids Run the Bases! It's St. John Community Night presented by Fifth Third Bank, so visit Sweet Home Indiana Gifts and St. John Animal Clinic for tickets! Tickets start at only $8.00 and parking is always FREE! Gates open at 1:00 p.m. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m.

Your 'Cats hit the road for 9 games against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (6/18-6/20), St. Paul Saints (6/21 - 6/23), and their inaugural series against the Milwaukee Milkmen (6/24 - 6/27). The 'Cats return home for three games against the Kansas City T-Bones (6/28-6/30) the features the AmeriCAN Beer Fest (6/28), Kickoff to 4th of July Fireworks Super Show (6/29) and the NorthShore Health Fair (6/30).

