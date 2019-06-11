'Cats Sign Chesterton Native Dawson to First Pro Contract

June 11, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced the signing of Chesterton, Ind., native Chase Dawson to his first professional baseball contract before Tuesday's series opener vs. the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Dawson is in tonight's lineup, batting seventh and playing first base. In order to make room for Dawson on the 23-man active roster, Gary placed infielder Rolando Gomez on irrevocable waivers.

Dawson was named Second Team All-Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) in 2019 as a senior after leading the Crusaders with a team-high .324 batting average, 39 runs and five triples. Dawson also finished tied for the team lead with 55 hits and posted a .390 on-base percentage, .506 slugging percentage, nine doubles, four home runs, 28 RBIs, six stolen bases and a .959 fielding percentage.

As a junior in 2018, Dawson led Valparaiso with a team-high 10 stolen bases and slashed .265/.341/.389/.730 with 45 runs, 62 hits, 10 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 28 RBIs in a career-high 53 games. During the summer of 2018, Dawson played for the Martinsville Mustangs of the Coastal Plains League, slashing .395/.448/.509/.957 with 31 runs, 66 hits, three home runs, 27 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 43 games.

As a junior in 2017, Dawson slashed .264/.381/.311/.692 with 22 runs, 39 hits, five doubles, one triple, 15 RBIs, seven stolen bases and 10 hit by pitches in 46 games. As a freshman in 2016, Dawson was named to the Horizon League All-Tournament Team and the Horizon League All-Freshman Team after slashing .253/.355/.312/.667 with 39 runs, 43 hits, six doubles, two triples, 17 RBIs, five stolen bases and 10 hit by pitches.

Dawson attended Andrean High School and won back-to-back Indiana High School State Championships in baseball in 2013 and 2014. Dawson also letter in both soccer and football and recorded the second-most hits in a single-season at Andrean.

Gomez signed his first American Association contract with Gary on June 4th and went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run that night vs. Chicago in his debut. The middle infielder played in four games (three starts), going 0-for-10 with a run, sacrifice fly, sacrifice bunt and a walk.

Gary begins a six-game homestand at U.S. Steel Yard on Tuesday vs. the Winnipeg Goldeyes at 7:10 p.m. RailCats' right-hander Justin Sinibaldi (0-0, 5.00) makes his first American Association start against Goldeyes' right-hander Parker French (1-0, 3.69).

Tuesday's game is also Report Card Night and another Community HealthNet Centers Tuesday and Taco Tuesday. Kids receive a free ticket to Tuesday's contest with "A" grades and features our beef tacos and margaritas for $2.00 and $5.00, respectively. Also remember to visit any Northwest Indiana CHN for complimentary tickets to Tuesday's game.

Ticket packages for the 2019 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.