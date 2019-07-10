Cats Claw Back to Top 'Clones in Extras

July 10, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





TROY, NY - Nate Perry barreled one of three Tri-City home runs Tuesday afternoon, including the walk-off blast in the 10th to give the ValleyCats a 6-5 victory in 10 inning over the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, to win the series at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

W: Horrell (1-0)

L: Silva (1-1)

BIG MOMENTS

Nate Perry launched a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning against Luis Silva, giving Tri-City a 6-5 victory.

Trailing 4-2 in the ninth, the Cyclones rallied for three two-out, two-strike hit, including back-to-back RBI doubles from Jake Mangum and Branden Fryman.

The ValleyCats took the lead in the seventh on Preston Pavlica's three-run home run, reversing a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead.

Garrison Bryant struck out five over five innings of one-run ball in the no-decision. He allowed a solo home run and walk two.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Wilmer Reyes: 3-4, 2B, RBI, R

Ranfy Adon: 2-5, 3B, R

Yoel Romero: 2-5

Garrison Bryant: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

NEWS & NOTES

Brooklyn allowed a season-high three home runs Tuesday, allowing a solo, two-run, and three-run home run in the loss.

Yoel Romero's hitting streak pushed to 12 games with a pair of hits.

The Cyclones are .500 (12-12) for the first time since 5-5, heading into a six-game homestand.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Mahoning Valley - Wednesday, 7 p.m.

MCU Park - Coney Island, NY

Probables: RHP Frank Valentino (0-1, 4.35) vs. RHP Jhonneyver Gutierrez (1-2, 5.02 ERA)

Video: facebook.com/brooklyncyclones

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

Tickets: brooklyncyclones.com/tickets

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.