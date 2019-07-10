Tigers Fall in Opener at Auburn

Auburn, NY - Hector Martinez went 1-for-3 with three RBIs but the Connecticut Tigers (11-14) fell 8-3 to the Auburn Doubledays (12-13). This was the first time the Tigers have lost a series-opening contest since June 22.

Auburn got on the board first on a two-run home run by Drew Ward off of Marco Jimenez. Those were the only two runs surrendered by Jimenez, who pitched a career high four innings. He gave up four hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

After a walk by Riley Greene, a single by Jordan Verdon and a single by Eliezer Alfonzo, the Tigers got on the board in the fourth for their only three runs of the game. Martinez drove in three runs on a three-RBI double over the head of the right fielder to take the lead 3-2.

Verdon finished the contest 2-for-4, and 2019 first-round draft pick Greene got his first walks in the New York-Penn League finishing 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.

In the sixth inning, the Doubledays picked up two runs in the frame. The first came on an error by Cristhian Tortosa (Loss, 0-1). Andrew Pratt added the second run of the inning on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-3.

The lead grew in the bottom half of the seventh. The Doubledays got two doubles in the inning including a three-RBI double from Ward. Ward finished the night 2-for-4 with five RBIs in his rehab assignment appearance.

The Connecticut Tigers are back in action tomorrow for game two of the series with the Auburn Doubledays. Jack O'Loughlin will be on the mound tomorrow night for the Tigers. You can catch all the action from Falcon Park on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network on 1310 WICH. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

