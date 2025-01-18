Cats and Guimond Hold off Remparts

January 18, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







A capacity crowd of 8,300 fans were on hand as the Cats won their 33rd game of the season, a close 3-2 victory over the Quebec Remparts.

Both goaltenders were outstanding - 2nd star Rudy Guimond made 30 saves in his home debut and Quebec's Louis-Antoine Denault had 39 stops.

Wildcat goals to Julius Sumpf (17th), Natan Grenier - 1st of the season and the game-winner on the powerplay - and Vincent Collard had his 16th. The third period was scoreless with the Remparts outshooting the Cats 18-13.

Moncton improves to 33-6-2-0 with the home ice victory.

The Wildcats visit the Titan in Bathurst on Sunday at 3pm at the KC Irving Centre.

Three Stars:

1 #26 JULIUS SUMPF

2 #25 RUDY GUIMOND

3 Louis-Antoine Denault, QUE

Tune in to Marty Kingston for all the action on 105.1 Inspire FM and CHL TV. Next weekend, a pair of big home games with the Titan Friday night at 7pm followed by the Rimouski Oceanic Saturday night at 7pm.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.