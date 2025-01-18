Cats and Guimond Hold off Remparts
January 18, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
A capacity crowd of 8,300 fans were on hand as the Cats won their 33rd game of the season, a close 3-2 victory over the Quebec Remparts.
Both goaltenders were outstanding - 2nd star Rudy Guimond made 30 saves in his home debut and Quebec's Louis-Antoine Denault had 39 stops.
Wildcat goals to Julius Sumpf (17th), Natan Grenier - 1st of the season and the game-winner on the powerplay - and Vincent Collard had his 16th. The third period was scoreless with the Remparts outshooting the Cats 18-13.
Moncton improves to 33-6-2-0 with the home ice victory.
The Wildcats visit the Titan in Bathurst on Sunday at 3pm at the KC Irving Centre.
Three Stars:
1 #26 JULIUS SUMPF
2 #25 RUDY GUIMOND
3 Louis-Antoine Denault, QUE
Tune in to Marty Kingston for all the action on 105.1 Inspire FM and CHL TV. Next weekend, a pair of big home games with the Titan Friday night at 7pm followed by the Rimouski Oceanic Saturday night at 7pm.
