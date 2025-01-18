Second Period Downfall in Blainville-Boisbriand

January 18, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The road trip ended with a whimper for the Mooseheads who dropped a 5-3 decision in Blainville-Boisbriand on Saturday afternoon. The Armada scored four times in a dominant second period to help secure the win over a visiting Halifax that went 1-and-2 on the roadie through the province of Quebec.

Quinn Kennedy scored twice in the loss, including a a late goal with less than four seconds remaining in regulation to make the final score a little closer. Kennedy also opened the scoring in the game when he struck at the 13:05 mark of the first period. His 16 goals leads the team and he has now picked up 11 points in 11 games in a Halifax uniform since being added at the trade deadline. Carlos Handel assisted on the opening goal as his point shot was deflected by Kennedy. That gave Handel a six-game point streak.

Shawn Carrier scored the only other Mooseheads goal which came on a penalty shot late in the first period to give the Herd a 2-1 advantage after 20 minutes of play. Carrier's tally was his 11th of the season.

Blainville-Boisbriand really turned the tables in the game with their middle period with four goals in just over 11 minutes of action. That included a power play marker and a shorthanded goal. Mateo Norbert got one on the man advantage at 3:58 to tie the game 2-2. Then it was Zakary Lavoie at the 5:18 mark followed by Matt Gosselin at 10:40 and Egor Goriunov capped off the Armada barrage when he came out of the box after a failed two-man advantage by the Moose and scored shorthanded when Handel sent a point shot into his shins that ricocheted into the neutral zone where it was chased down by Goriunov.

The third period was rather uneventful as Blainville sat back defensively and Kennedy's late goal was all for naught in the final seconds of action. The Moose were 0-for-6 on the power play while the Armada struck twice on three chances. Halifax's record dipped to 13-23-6-0 after a second straight loss. The Quebec trip began with an overtime win over Rimouski.

The Mooseheads will return home to the Scotiabank Centre this Thursday to face Acadie-Bathurst at 7pm. That game starts a busy weekend for the Herd at home. They also host Chicoutimi on Friday at 7pm and Saint John on Sunday at 3pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.