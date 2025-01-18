Islanders Fall Short in Close 2-1 Loss on 90s Night

January 18, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Eastlink Centre was buzzing with nostalgia tonight as the Charlottetown Islanders hosted their highly anticipated 90s Night. Fans embraced the theme, showing up in vibrant 90s outfits, enjoying retro tunes, and reveling in one of the most fun-filled nights of the season.

While the Islanders came up just short against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in a hard-fought 2-1 loss, the evening was a resounding success for the fans, with the energy in the building palpable throughout the game.

1st Period: Dominance Without the Reward

The Islanders came out flying, dictating the pace and dominating puck possession early on. An early powerplay provided a chance to take control, but despite outshooting the Titan 15-10 in the period and creating plenty of scoring opportunities, Charlottetown remained scoreless.

Meanwhile, Islanders goaltender Nicolas Ruccia, fresh off being named QMJHL Goalie of the Week, looked sharp, making key saves to keep the game scoreless after one.

2nd Period: Controversy and Missed Opportunities

The middle frame saw momentum shift slightly as the Titan pushed back.

Charlottetown continued to generate chances, earning multiple powerplays, but they couldn't capitalize on the man advantage.

The Titan struck first midway through the period on a breakaway goal by LF Bélanger, which followed a missed hooking call on a takedown of Marcus Kearsey.

Bélanger added another just minutes later to give the Titan a 2-0 lead, despite Charlottetown holding a slim edge in shots (20-19) through 40 minutes.

Frustration mounted on the Islanders bench as questionable calls plagued the game, including a missed penalty review that could have changed the course of the period. Despite the setbacks, the Isles remained resilient, pushing hard to break through.

3rd Period: Late Push Falls Short

Charlottetown came out determined in the final frame, and just 3 minutes in, Matt Butler brought the crowd to its feet with a blistering wrist shot to cut the deficit to 2-1. The goal, Butler's 13th of the season, was assisted by Simon Hughes in his 200th career CHL game.

The Islanders fed off the energy, outshooting the Titan 11-7 in the period and pressing hard for the equalizer.

A late headshot on Ross Campbell resulted in a major penalty for the Titan, giving Charlottetown a golden opportunity to tie the game.

However, an interference penalty on Pavel Simek nullified part of the powerplay, and the Isles couldn't find the back of the net despite pulling the goalie in the final minute.

The game ended in a 2-1 loss, with Charlottetown finishing ahead in shots (31-26) and earning praise for their effort in the tightly contested battle.

3rd Star of the Game - Matt Butler (Islanders) - 1 goal

What's Next?

The Islanders will have a week to regroup before facing the Gatineau Olympiques on January 25th at the Eastlink Centre.

The fun continues the following night on January 26th for Kids Run the Show Night, where young fans will take over key roles in game-day operations. The Islanders will also sport another set of special edition jerseys for the occasion.

