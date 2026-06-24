Catch, Break a Tackle, Touchdown #cfl

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Published on June 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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Canadian Football League Stories from June 24, 2026
- RedBlacks Release OL Martez Ivey - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Argonauts to Induct Kevin Eiben & Carl Brazley to All-Time Argos List - Toronto Argonauts
- Alouettes Bring Back DB Faion Hicks - Montreal Alouettes
- Riders Add "Star" Running Back Star Thomas - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Roughriders Hold 2025-26 Annual General Meeting - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Week 4 in the CFL - CFL
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