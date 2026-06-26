Partnership Between the Montreal Alouettes and Columbus Café

Published on June 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Friday that they have entered into a partnership with Columbus Café.

Columbus Café's journey in Canada began in Montreal in 2020. Today, the company sources the majority of its products in Canada, with nearly 85% of its ingredients originating from Canadian suppliers.

The company is committed to working with local suppliers whenever possible to support local employment and expertise. Its café network promotes the use of high-quality ingredients and simple products, featuring better sugars and fats, while striving to reduce the salt content of its recipes and eliminate the use of palm oil.

During Alouettes home games, fans will be able to enjoy Columbus Café beverages throughout Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

"Having a coffee is part of an experience where great memories and meaningful conversations can happen", said Rino Folino, Vice President of Partnerships for the Montreal Alouettes. In many ways, it's similar to a football game, which is built on a great atmosphere and filled with memorable experiences. In addition, their Canadian identity aligns perfectly with our philosophy."

"This partnership was a natural fit. The Alouettes bring people together, create memorable moments, and showcase local sports excellence values that also resonate with Columbus," said Émilie Chaput, Marketing and Communications Manager at Columbus Café. "We are thrilled to be on this journey and already look forward to welcoming fans at our Columbus concession this season. Go Als Go!"

About the Montreal Alouettes Founded in 1946, the Montreal Alouettes possess a rich history. The organization has had its name inscribed eight times on the Grey Cup (1949, 1970, 1974, 1977, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2023), a trophy awarded yearly to the champion of the Canadian Football League. They play their home games at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, on beautiful Mount Royal.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 26, 2026

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