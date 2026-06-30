Tyson Philpot and Davis Alexander Named Among CFL Top Performers of the Week

Published on June 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - Wide receiver Tyson Philpot (1) and quarterback Davis Alexander (2) have been named among the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Top Performers for Week 4.

Both Alouettes players also earned the distinction during Week 2 of the season.

Philpot hauled in 12 receptions for 198 yards, including a 37-yard catch. It marked his third consecutive 100-yard receiving game this season (193, 120, 198).

Notably, Philpot recorded an impressive 74 yard after the catch in Montreal's victory over Ottawa on Sunday.

The Canadian leads the CFL with 36 receptions and 587 receiving yards.

Alexander completed 22 of his 30 pass attempts (73.3%) for 345 yards and two touchdowns.

He connected on four completions of more than 30 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown strike to Alexander Hollins.

The American currently leads the CFL in passing yards (1,478) and ranks among the league leaders in touchdown passes.

Players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

The Alouettes also announced they have released national kicker Lewis Ward (Ottawa), American defensive lineman Kori Roberson Jr. (SMU), and American wide receiver Austin Watkins (Alabama-Birmingham).







Canadian Football League Stories from June 30, 2026

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