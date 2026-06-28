Alouettes in Action Sunday against Ottawa

Published on June 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes return home to face the Ottawa Redblacks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28 (RDS, 99.5 Montréal, TSN 690, CFL+, CBSSN, TSN).

Montreal (2-1-0) suffered its first loss of the season last week in Edmonton. Ottawa (0-2-0) will be looking for its first victory of the year.

The Alouettes will be without defensive backs Kabion Ento and Lorenzo Burns for Sunday's matchup. To fill those spots, head coach Jason Maas will turn to newcomer Faion Hicks and Don Callis.

Montreal will also welcome back its starting running back, Stevie Scott III, who will make his season debut after missing the team's first three games with a hamstring injury.

The Alouettes will also have starting linebacker Tyrice Beverette back in the lineup after he missed last week's game because of a neck injury.

The game is expected to be an emotional one for fullback Marco Dubois, who will face his former team for the first time. The Montreal native spent the first seven seasons of his CFL career with the Ottawa Redblacks.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 27, 2026

Alouettes in Action Sunday against Ottawa - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.