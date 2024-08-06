Carolina Core FC Sign Defender Daniel Chica

August 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has signed defender Daniel Chica.

Chica, 22, joins Carolina Core FC after having played with George Mason University (2021-22), with Loudoun United FC (2023) in the USL Championship, and with Lexington SC (2024) in USL League One. Most recently, Chica made five appearances with Lexington SC during the 2024 USL League One season.

"We are pleased to add Daniel to our team," said Carolina Core FC Head Coach Roy Lassiter. "Chica comes to us from Lexington, bringing experience from USL League One. He can play across the backline and possess good awareness of the field. He will be a great addition to our team and we look forward to seeing his development."

The Leesburg, VA., native signed his first professional contract in 2023 with USL Championship side Loudoun United FC, where he made 16 total appearances, registering 11 starts in all competitions. After his time with Loudoun United, Chica signed with Lexington SC in 2024. Shortly after, he made five appearances for the club during the USL League One regular season and USL Cup.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Daniel Chica

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 195

Date Of Birth: February 18, 2002

Age: 22

Birthplace: Leesburg, Virginia

Nationality: United States

Last Club: Lexington Soccer Club (USL League One)

