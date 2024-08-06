Huntsville City FC Update
August 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will play Chattanooga FC for the third and final time this season on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Tickets to the match, which will also serve as I Heart Huntsville night, can be purchased here.
On Thursday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. CT, Huntsville City FC will host an introductory press conference for new head coach Chris O'Neal at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. More information about O'Neal's appointment can be found here.
Parent club Nashville Soccer Club will look to advance to the Leagues Cup 2024 Knockout Stage Round of 32 when it travels to Gillette Stadium to face the New England Revolution tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Boys in Gold will reach the Round of 32 by defeating the Revs in regulation by at least two goals, finishing either first (a win of three-plus goals) or second (a win of two goals) in the East 5 Group.
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Huntsville City FC at Crown Legacy FC (Sunday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. CT)
MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app
MEDIA NOTES:
Huntsville City FC:
will play Chattanooga FC for the third time this season
drew 2-2 against Chattanooga FC on March 16
lost 1-0 against Chattanooga FC on April 20
is 2W-1L-3D, 1SOW all-time in August
Head Coach Chris O'Neal will made his Huntsville City FC sideline debut on Aug. 10 vs. Chattanooga FC
Forster Ajagoleads the team in goals (six)
Jony Bolaños
leads the team in assists (five), shots on goal (16), and minutes played (1,669)
has started every match this season
Dominic Gasso made his Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro debut on Aug. 4 at Crown Legacy FC
Braxton Hayes made his Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro debut on Aug. 4 at Crown Legacy FC
Ethan O'Brien
scored his first goal of the season on Aug. 4 at Crown Legacy FC
was nominated for MLS NEXT Pro Goal of Matchweek 21
Tyler Pasnik recorded his first assist of the season on Aug. 4 at Crown Legacy FC
