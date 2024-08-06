Huntsville City FC Update

August 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will play Chattanooga FC for the third and final time this season on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Tickets to the match, which will also serve as I Heart Huntsville night, can be purchased here.

On Thursday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. CT, Huntsville City FC will host an introductory press conference for new head coach Chris O'Neal at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. More information about O'Neal's appointment can be found here.

Parent club Nashville Soccer Club will look to advance to the Leagues Cup 2024 Knockout Stage Round of 32 when it travels to Gillette Stadium to face the New England Revolution tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Boys in Gold will reach the Round of 32 by defeating the Revs in regulation by at least two goals, finishing either first (a win of three-plus goals) or second (a win of two goals) in the East 5 Group.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Huntsville City FC at Crown Legacy FC (Sunday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

MEDIA NOTES:

Huntsville City FC:

will play Chattanooga FC for the third time this season

drew 2-2 against Chattanooga FC on March 16

lost 1-0 against Chattanooga FC on April 20

is 2W-1L-3D, 1SOW all-time in August

Head Coach Chris O'Neal will made his Huntsville City FC sideline debut on Aug. 10 vs. Chattanooga FC

Forster Ajagoleads the team in goals (six)

Jony Bolaños

leads the team in assists (five), shots on goal (16), and minutes played (1,669)

has started every match this season

Dominic Gasso made his Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro debut on Aug. 4 at Crown Legacy FC

Braxton Hayes made his Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro debut on Aug. 4 at Crown Legacy FC

Ethan O'Brien

scored his first goal of the season on Aug. 4 at Crown Legacy FC

was nominated for MLS NEXT Pro Goal of Matchweek 21

Tyler Pasnik recorded his first assist of the season on Aug. 4 at Crown Legacy FC

