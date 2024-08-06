Revolution II Host FC Cincinnati 2 on Wednesday Morning

August 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







Foxborough, Mass. - New England Revolution II (4-13-2; 16 pts.) return home to host FC Cincinnati 2 (13-5-2; 41 pts.) in a Wednesday morning matinee at Gillette Stadium. The midweek match kicks off at 11:00 a.m. ET, with James Hadnot calling the action on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

New England heads into the Matchweek 21 contest following a 3-2 loss on the road at Atlanta United 2 on Saturday. Revolution II forward Alex Monis led New England's attacking efforts with a goal-and-assist performance. After Atlanta recorded a three-goal opening half to take a commanding lead at the intermission, New England found its rhythm in the second half to chip back into the match. Forward Liam Butts converted on a chipped pass from Monis to put New England on the scoreboard. Butts' tally was his second goal of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Monis then found the back of the net in the 69th minute, netting his team-leading seventh goal of the 2024 campaign. The Filipino international converted on an assist from forward Marcos Dias, who leads Revolution II with a team-best five helpers this season. Monis finished the night with five shots, while Butts and Revolution Academy graduate Olger Escobar each collected four shots to round out the attack.

Alongside Escobar, four additional Revolution Academy products featured in last weekend's contest, with Eric Klein and Colby Quiñones earning starts, while Malcolm Fry and Gevork Diarbian entered the match as second-half substitutes. Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, and Revolution II captain Patrick Leal, have both appeared in every match for New England this season.

New England and FC Cincinnati 2 will meet for the third and final time this season, with the Orange-and-Blue holding the all-time series lead at a 3-2-1 record. Cincinnati 2 has held the edge through the first two meetings of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, recording a 2-1 win on April 10 and a 1-0 victory on June 30. Cincinnati 2 sits in first place in the Eastern Conference standings, owning a 7-1-1 record over its last nine matches.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AGAINST FC CINCINNATI 2

Revolution II maintaining their position among league leaders in corner kicks (2nd-113).

F Alex Monis adding to his two straight goal-scoring performances. The forward leads the team in goals scored this season, tallying seven total.

Monis and F Marcos Dias maintaining their rank as team leaders in goal contributions (T-10).

M Gevork Diarbian holding his position as a league leader in shots (T9th- 44) and shots on target (T8th- 21).

M Patrick Leal, a Newton, Mass. native, remaining among league leaders in key passes (T3th- 42), and ranking first in corner kicks (87).

Diarbian and Leal continuing to appear in every match for Revolution II this season.

M/D Eric Klein logging more minutes with Revolution II this year, marking 16 appearances, including 13 starts. Klein also leads all Revolution Academy products in minutes played this season (1,321).

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #20

New England Revolution II vs. FC Cincinnati 2

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

11:00 a.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

TALENT

James Hadnot

