FC Cincinnati 2 Visit Gillette Stadium to Take on New England Revolution II

August 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 and New England Revolution II square off at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Ma. on Wednesday, August 7, at 11 a.m. ET. Cincinnati wraps up what has been a lengthy stretch of road matches, four of five away from home, against New England and will look to add to their league-leading 41 points. The match will air live on mlsnextpro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7, 2024 - 11 A.M. ET - GILLETTE STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

TOP OF THE LEAGUE - FC Cincinnati 2 stand alone at the top of the MLS NEXT Pro overall standings after earning a 1-0 win against Philadelphia Union II on Friday. The Orange and Blue (41 points) have a one-point advantage over Western Conference side North Texas SC (40 points). North Texas hold a slight advantage over Cincinnati in points per game, 2.11 to 2.05, respectively.

STRONG ROAD FORM - One of the reasons the Orange and Blue find themselves top of the league has been strong road play. FC Cincinnati 2 are 7-3-0 away from the friendly confines of Scudamore Field, the best road winning percentage in MLSNP. The club's 21 points earned on the road are also the most in the league.

GO ON, STITZ - With his 31st minute goal Friday afternoon against Philadelphia Union II, forward Ben Stitz tallied his six of the year and moves into a co-lead with Stefan Chirila for a team high. Over his last four league appearances, Stitz has scored three goals in just 169 minutes and has registered goals in back-to-back matches.

EIGHT TO PLAY - The Orange and Blue have eight matches left in the MLS NEXT Pro regular season which includes Wednesday's match against New England Revolution II. The Orange and Blue will play four home and four away matches over the final two months of the season and are 7-2-2 against their remaining opponents.

A MORNING MATCH - Wednesday's 11 a.m. ET kick off against New England Revolution II will be the earliest start for the Orange and Blue in MLSNP play. The Orange and Blue have been exceptional this season in daytime matches (matches kicking off before 5 p.m.) and are 6-2-0 overall, 4-2-0 on the road.

SCOUTING NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II (4-13-2, 16 PTS., 14TH IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

It has been a season to forget for New England Revolution II who entered the 2024 campaign with high hopes after reaching the Eastern Conference Final last season. Revs II have dropped six consecutive matches, including a 1-0 loss to Cincinnati on June 30 at Scudamore Field. New England sit only above Huntsville City FC in the conference standings and have earned just four wins through 19 matches this year.

New England's last win came on June 15, at home, against New York Red Bulls in a 1-0 scoreline. All four of Revs II victories have come at home where they hold a 4-4-1 record, and are 2-1-0 at Gillette Stadium, the site of Wednesday mornings match.

Alex Monis will look to lead Revs II to a late season playoff push as the 21-year-old forward has scored in back-to-back matches for New England. Monis has found the back of the net seven times this year and has added three assists to his stat page. Marcos Dias plays alongside Monis up front, creating a dangerous attacking duo that have combined for 12 of New England's 28 goals.

Defensive issues continue to plague Revs II as the club has conceded 43 goals this year, tied for the third most in MLS NEXT Pro. New England have allowed two or more goals in four consecutive matches and have allowed three or more goals seven times this season.

