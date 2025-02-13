Carolina Core FC Announces Enhanced Partnership Providing CCFC Youth Players a Ticket to All Home Games

HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration through its partnership with CCFC Youth that will provide CCFC youth players with an admission ticket to all Carolina Core FC home games in a package that is extended to all athletes under the CCFC Youth umbrella.

"We are excited to announce this enhanced partnership that will allow each player in the CCFC Youth program to attend all of our home matches along with other unique experiences," said Carolina Core FC President Andy Smith. "Our ultimate goal is to create lifelong fans with our youth players, and this partnership is an integral part of making that a reality."

After forming a partnership in February of 2024, Carolina Core FC has continued to focus on its mission to drive and enhance the player experience and provide the proper soccer curriculum for boys and girls of all ages and performance levels while providing comprehensive benefits to all members of the new Carolina Core FC Youth community. This partnership will allow the young athletes the opportunity to experience the excitement of professional soccer in their hometown.

"CCFC Youth's alignment and vertical integration with the CCFC pro team has been a wonderful experience for our youth soccer players and their families. This new enhanced partnership allows every CCFC Youth player a chance to watch and support the pro team at all home matches," said CCFC Youth Executive Director David Upchurch. "This generates an opportunity for our aspiring players to watch, study, and learn more about the elite pro-environment, and it also completes the player pathway from our grassroots level (recreational level) to the top of the competitive pyramid. This amazing opportunity brings our boys and girls players closer than ever to the professional game."

In addition, through this partnership members of CCFC Youth will also receive perks such as exclusive clinics with the CCFC pro team, discounts on merchandise and additional game tickets, on-field game day experiences, and special events in the brand-new Go-Forth Elite Performance Center.

Carolina Core FC will continue to support CCFC Youth in a mission to promote youth soccer in the area through further expansion of community programs.

