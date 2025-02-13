Huntsville City Football Club Academy to Debut this Fall

February 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today the debut of its club academy as part of MLS NEXT, launching September 2025 with a U13 team and a U14 team. A new age group is scheduled to be added each year until a full U13 - U19 program is established.

"The addition of Huntsville City FC Academy in the fall of 2025 is an exciting moment for MLS NEXT as we continue to expand the player pathway through various strategies across different markets," said Luis Robles, MLS NEXT Technical Director. "Huntsville City will be the first MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to launch an MLS NEXT academy independent of its MLS club, which highlights the organization's strong commitment to player development throughout the region for years to come."

MLS NEXT is an elite youth soccer league in the United States that develops top players through high-level competitions and professional training standards. It includes MLS Club academies and top independent programs (MLS NEXT Elite Academies), offering a pathway to college, professional soccer, and national teams.

"We are pleased to launch this new opportunity for youth soccer players in North Alabama," said Chad Emerson, Managing Director of Business Operations. "The Young Boys in Blue will have a chance to learn from some of the best and brightest soccer minds in the region and represent North Alabama both on and off the pitch."

The Huntsville City FC Academy will follow three core principles:

Prioritize the best interests of the youth athlete and their family

Provide North Alabama and the Tennessee Valley direct access to the highest level of youth competitive soccer

Actively engage local soccer organizations to develop mutually beneficial collaborative opportunities

The HCFC Academy allows young local players to train with the best in the area, compete against the best in the country, and increase exposure to college scouts, national teams, and professional academies. Additionally, the HCFC Academy will keep talented athletes in North Alabama, reducing the need for extensive travel to other states for high-level soccer opportunities.

In addition to the launch of the Academy, Huntsville City FC announced today the Academy's coaching staff. Babayele Sodade will serve as Head Academy Coach, Michael Parker will serve as Assistant Academy Coach, and Amar Amin will serve as Academy Coach and Academy Goalkeeper Coach.

For the past eight years, Sodade has served as the head coach of Huntsville High School, where he has played a key role in the program's success. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to youth development, focusing on technical skills, tactical awareness, and overall player growth. He is currently enrolled in the U.S. Soccer B License course, further enhancing his coaching education. In addition to coaching, Sodade is the Director of Finance and Accounting at Yorktown Systems Group.

As a player, Sodade was a standout forward at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), before being selected by Seattle Sounders FC in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft. During his professional career, he played for Seattle Sounders FC before transitioning into coaching.

Parker is entering his fifth year as head coach of the Bob Jones Patriots boys high school soccer program. During this time his team has made the state playoffs multiple times, and he has developed numerous players into collegiate athletes. Parker is also one of the founders of AYSO United Alabama soccer club. During his time with AYSO United, Coach Parker was named Club Coach of the year in 2019 for the state of Alabama.

Amin has been coaching since 2004 at the youth, high school, amateur and collegiate level. Most recently he was a coach for North Alabama SC since 2008 and the Director of Goalkeeping at NASC since 2018. He is also a coach for the Olympic Development Program for Alabama and the USYS South Region and is the Owner and Director of Coaching of Elite Goalkeeping Academy. He holds a United Soccer Coaches Advanced National Goalkeeping Diploma and a USSF A-Youth License.

Off the field, Amin attended Mississippi State University and earned degrees in Aerospace Engineering. He is currently employed with the United States Army on Redstone Arsenal.

Practices and games will take place at Wicks Family Field. Seasons typically run from September to June, aligning with the academic year. The season includes regular season matches, showcases, and playoffs. There will be scholarship and sponsorship opportunities to help reduce costs for players and their families looking to join the academy.

