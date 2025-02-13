Chattanooga FC Unveils 2025 Jerseys
February 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Ahead of the club's second season competing in MLS NEXT Pro, Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today unveiled its entire line of 2025 jerseys.
The club released its primary, secondary and two goalkeeper kits in front of a packed crowd at the Chattanooga Marriott Downtown.
TEREN designs was introduced as front-of-shirt partner, with FTC Development as sleeve partner, Irrigreen as back-of-shirt partner and Cleancult as shorts partner.
The club returns to its roots with adidas, the original kit, training and equipment supplier for its inaugural 2009 season through 2012.
Chattanooga FC fans can shop the club's full-range of jerseys online and in-store at 191 River Street or at all Chattanooga FC home matches at Finley Stadium in the Ultra Club.
Chattanooga FC returns to Finley Stadium on Saturday, February 15 at 3:00 p.m. in a preseason match against One Knox SC in the latest edition of the Tennessee River Showdown.
