Match Preview: Chattanooga FC vs One Knox SC

February 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - After a victorious start to the 2025 preseason against Major League Soccer side Atlanta United and USL Championship club Birmingham Legion FC, Chattanooga Football Club looks to continue its strong start to the year when it hosts One Knox SC in the latest edition of the Tennessee River Showdown on Saturday.

CFC defeated One Knox SC 1-0 in the first edition of the derby on March 4, 2023 thanks to an Alex McGrath Olimpico goal (goal scored directly from a corner kick). The two teams met during last year's preseason, however the match was not completed due to heavy rain affecting field conditions.

Head Coach Chris Nugent spoke about the challenge One Knox poses in the club's third match of the 2025 preseason program.

"It will be another tough game," said Nugent. "We've already had difficult opponents this preseason. They have a new coach and new players, so it will be similar to the other games-we will focus on what we're trying to do. That will be the key aspect, how we can get the guys to adapt and adjust based on what the opponent gives and how we can make them adapt to us.

"We're just looking for more of our identity to show. We'll most likely see some of the starters play a bit more to get more match fitness. We will have less trialists than before, so seeing how our players interact with each other in terms of the style of play will be important. We'll want to see some of those connections shine through."

Updated Team Rosters: Chattanooga FC | One Knox SC

Match info

Venue: Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tennessee

Kick-off: 3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 25

Broadcast: Chattanooga FC YouTube Talent: Gabriel Schray

