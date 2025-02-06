Carolina Core FC Academy Announces Third Fully-Funded MLS NEXT Team and Third Head Coach Andy Thompson

February 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC Academy today announced the addition of an MLS NEXT U15 team, beginning in Fall 2025, and the appointment of Andy Thompson as a CCFC Academy Head Coach.

CCFC Academy is a fully funded scholarship soccer academy designed to develop professional and collegiate soccer players. CCFC Academy participates in the MLS NEXT league, which is the highest level of youth soccer in the US. Starting in the fall of 2025, CCFC Academy will introduce a U15 team (2011 birth year) during its second season, bringing the academy's total teams to three.

"We are pleased to be able to add the U15 age group to our MLS NEXT programming. This addition serves as one more step in completing the professional player pathway for Carolina Core FC. Our U15s will be competing at the highest level in several MLS NEXT showcases, giving them the opportunity to play on fields packed with college coaches and scouts from Europe and MLS," said Eddie Pope, Chief Sporting Officer of CCFC Academy and the CCFC MLS NEXT Pro team. "Adding the U15 age group ensures that the 2011 players participating in our current season have an opportunity to try out to continue with our Academy next year. We look forward to seeing the region's best and brightest talent join our academy."

Adjacent to the new MLS NEXT U15 Academy team being formed, the CCFC Academy will also be making a coaching addition in Head Coach Andy Thompson.

Thompson joins CCFC Academy with over 20 years of youth soccer experience, currently serving as the Director of Coaching and Executive Director of Carolina Velocity Soccer Club, where he was responsible for designing and implementing detailed training sessions to advance players' technical and tactical skills. The experienced Englishman also serves as the Executive Director and Coach of Premier UK Soccer, working to promote the organization through elite coaching curriculum and helping youth players compete at a high level. Thompson also held roles with West Ham United as an international Academy Coach and U.S. Youth Soccer ODP as a Staff Member.

"Our CCFC MLS NEXT Academy is excited to announce Andy Thompson as a new addition to the Academy coaching staff. Andy's robust connections in the United States and Europe also bring tremendous value to our young athletes. We believe his commitment to helping elite players reach their full potential both technically and tactically will benefit our program and the players we serve. His extensive knowledge of the game and ability to accelerate player development will enhance our professional player pathway experience," said Upchurch.

MLS NEXT was established with a commitment to player development on and off the field. League membership currently includes 29 MLS academies, 122 Elite Academies (151 total clubs), 753 teams and over 16,000 players across the U.S. and Canada.

