FC Cincinnati 2 to Host New York Pancyprian Freedoms in First Round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

February 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 are set to host the New York Pancyprian Freedoms in the First Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium.

The Orange and Blue are one of 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams competing in the First Round of the 110th edition of the Open Cup. The Open Cup First Round will consist of a 32-match schedule beginning March 18 and concluding on March 20.

The New York Pancyprian Freedoms are an amateur club based out of Astoria, New York and participates in the Eastern Premier Soccer League. The club qualified for the 2025 Open Cup by winning the 2024 USASA National Amateur Cup and have raised the Open Cup three times in four years winning the competition in 1980, 1982 and 1983.

For more information on the Open Cup and the full First Round schedule, visit ussoccer.com.

Ticketing information for FC Cincinnati 2's First Round match against the New York Pancyprian Freedoms will be released at a later date. The full Open Cup schedule, with rounds and dates, can be found below.

First Round: March 18-20

Second Round: April 1-2

Third Round: April 15-16

Round of 32: May 6-7

Round of 16: May 20-21

Quarterfinals: July 8-9

Semifinal: Sept. 16-17

Final: Oct. 1

