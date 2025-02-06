FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Independiente Medellín Forward Andrés Dávila

February 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 have signed forward Andrés Dávila to an MLS NEXT Pro contract, the club announced today. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dávila joins the Orange and Blue from Colombian side Deportivo Independiente Medellín (Independiente Medellín) of the first-division Colombian Categoría Primera A. Dávila joined Independiente Medellín in 2022 after playing his youth soccer in the Sócrates Valencia Football Academy and featuring for the club's U20 side.

Dávila made his professional, senior team debut for Independiente Medellín on April 18, 2024, at just 17-years-old, playing 16 minutes as a substitute against Patriotas Boyacá in a 3-2 win. Dávila would go on to make eight total appearances for the Independiente Medellín first team across various cup and league competitions while also featuring for the club's U20 team.

In the 2024 Copa Sudamericana, an annual tournament amongst South American clubs and hosted by Conmebol, Dávila was part of the 22-man roster in all six of the club's group stage matches and saw action in two matches against Club Deportivo Universidad César Vallejo and Club Deportivo Always Ready.

Dávila also made one appearance in the 2024 Copa Colombia, a knockout round style tournament for all first and second division Colombian clubs. In October 2024, Dávila was named in The Guardian's *'Next Generation 2024'*, an annual list of the most talented young soccer players from around the world.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati 2 sign Andrés Dávila to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on February 6, 2025.

ANDRÉS DÁVILA

Position: Forward

Hometown: Istmina, Colombia

Birthdate: February 1, 2007 (18)

Previous Club: Independiente Medellín

