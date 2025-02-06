Timbers2 Sign Goalkeeper Lukas Burns Ahead of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season

February 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 has signed goalkeeper Lukas Burns to his first professional contract ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, the club announced today. Burns signs with the team after being selected by the Timbers in the third round (No. 74 overall) of the MLS SuperDraft 2025 out of Providence College.

Burns, 22, made 73 appearances (72 starts) in his five-year career at Providence College. With the Veritas, he registered 222 saves throughout his collegiate career, finishing with a 34-18-15 winning record and 24 shutouts. The Cinnaminson, New Jersey native earned BIG EAST All-Tournament honors (2021, 2024) and All-BIG East Second Team honors (2023, 2024).

Lukas Burns

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthdate: 05/14/2002

Height: 6-5

College: Providence College

Citizenship: United States

Hometown: Cinnaminson, New Jersey

