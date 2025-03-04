Carolina Ascent Partners Exclusively with TV 64 and Telemundo Charlotte to Bring Professional Women's Soccer to Local Television

March 4, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







Charlotte, N.C. - Carolina Ascent fans won't have to miss a single away game this season! The team is proud to announce that TV 64 and Telemundo Charlotte will be the exclusive local broadcast partners for away matchups, bringing the excitement straight to living rooms across the Charlotte Region. All away matches will be available on TV 64 and select games will be available on Telemundo Charlotte.

"We are proud to announce our local television stations, TV 64 and Telemundo Charlotte, will partner with the Carolina Ascent," said Cox Media Group Charlotte VP/GM Cedric Thomas. "These two stations will offer our viewers professional women's soccer matches in English and Spanish throughout our viewing area. This is an important part of our mission to serve all communities and support the continued growth of women's sports."

"We are thrilled to secure this strategic partnership for our amazing team and our community. Delivering a quality broadcast on local television will enable our fans to stay connected and maintains easy, affordable access to our game," said Carolina Ascent FC Chief Operating Officer Timothy J. Schuldt. "Our values align so well with the team at TV 64 and Telemundo Charlotte, and we are excited to deliver this local access to our fans. We look forward to working with Cedric Thomas and his team to serve our community together and expand opportunities to watch and cheer for the Carolina Ascent as we continue the climb to the championship!"

Carolina Ascent's away game coverage kicks off on TV 64 on March 8, 2025, live at 9 p.m. against Spokane Zephyr. Telemundo Charlotte's first live broadcast will be March 15, 2025, at 7 p.m.

against Tampa Bay Sun. TV 64 is available over the air and on all major cable and satellite systems, including Spectrum, DIRECTV, and YouTube TV. Telemundo Charlotte is available over the air on WSOC-TV's digital tier Channel 9.2 and on local cable providers throughout the Charlotte designated market area.

For the full broadcast schedule and exclusive team updates, visit Carolina Ascent's website or follow us on social media.

Carolina Ascent away games as of February 12:

Saturday, March 8 at 9 p.m. EST (TV 64)

Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Saturday, March 15 at 7 p.m. EDT (TV 64 & Telemundo Charlotte)

Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Sunday, March 23 at 4 p.m. EDT (TV 64)

Lexington SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Tuesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. EDT (TV 64)

DC Power FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. EDT (TV 64)

Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Saturday, May 24 at 6 p.m. EDT (TV 64)

Brooklyn FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. EDT (TV 64)

Dallas Trinity FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.