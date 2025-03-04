Sam Kroeger, Kelsey Hill, and Mackenzie Pluck Earn USL Super League Honors for February

March 4, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn Football Club women's (Brooklyn FC) midfielder Sam Kroeger and defender Kelsey Hill have been recognized in the USL Super League's Team of the Month for February. Midfielder Mackenzie Pluck is nominated for Goal of the Month for her equalizer in the club's match vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC on February 22.

Kroeger earns her third Team of the Month selection this season after another strong performance. She was previously named Player of the Match against Tampa Bay Sun FC, continuing the form that has made her a key two-way player for Brooklyn.

Hill receives her first Team of the Month honor after helping to anchor Brooklyn's defense in February. The Pepperdine University product played a key role in keeping Tampa Bay's attack in check.

Pluck earns her first Goal of the Month nomination on her first USL Super league goal with a right-footed strike from outside the box that found the top left corner against Tampa Bay Sun FC. Fan voting for Goal of the Month is open now on the USL Super League's X and Instagram Stories accounts. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, March 5, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Brooklyn FC women's will play at Dallas Trinity FC on Sunday, March 9, at 5:00 p.m. ET. All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including season-long, multi-game, and single-game, are available ahead of the women's spring season home opener on March 15. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

