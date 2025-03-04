Amber Brooks and Lexi Missimo Represent Dallas Trinity FC on USL Super League's Team of the Month for February

March 4, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC defender Amber Brooks and midfielder Lexi Missimo were named to the USL Super League's Team of the Month for February, the league announced today.

Dallas went 0-1-1 over the month of February, playing to a 1-1 draw versus Tampa Bay Sun FC on Feb. 15 and dropping a hard-fought 1-0 decision versus Spokane Zephyr FC on Feb. 22. DTFC ended the month sitting at third place (6-4-6, 24 points) in the league.

Brooks anchored Dallas' backline in February, winning 14 duels and three tackles, in addition to tallying four clearances and an interception. The former North Carolina Tar Heel is one of seven players in the league to have played every minute of their respective season so far. This marks her second selection to the USL Super League Team of the Month.

Missimo did not take long to make her presence felt across the league, scoring just four minutes into her professional debut on Feb. 15. The Southlake native and University of Texas alum's goal against Tampa Bay is the third-fastest in USL Super League history. This is her first time to be named to the USL Super League Team of the Month.

The full USL Super League Team of the Month for February can be seen below:

F: Jasmine Hamid (FTL) - Player of the Month

F: Mia Corbin (CAR)

F: Carlee Giammona (TB)

M: Emily Colton (DC)

M: Shea Moyer (LEX)

M: Sam Kroger (BKN)

M: Addie McCain (FTL)

M: Amber Brooks (DAL)

D: Sarah Clark (SPK)

D: Jenna Butler (CAR)

D: Laurel Ansbrow (FTL)

GK: Hope Hisey (SPK)

Bench: Kelsey Hill (BKN), Brooke Hendrix (TB), Nicole Vernis (LEX), Sydny Nasello (TB), Lexi Missimo (DAL)

Coach of the Month: Jo Johnson (SPK)

