Corbin, Butler Named to February Team of the Month

March 4, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - USL Super League announced today that Carolina Ascent FC players #9 Mia Corbin and #20 Jenna Butler have been named to the February Team of the Month. The selection marks Corbin's third time and Butler's first time earning Team of the Month honors this season.

After netting three goals in the Fall portion of the inaugural season, Corbin has already matched that total just three games into 2025. She capped Carolina Ascent's Spring home opener with the team's second goal in a February 15 victory over Lexington SC, then found the back of the net again the following weekend against DC Power FC. Corbin's impressive February surge has propelled her into a tie for second in the USL Super League Golden Boot race.

Butler, who signed for Carolina Ascent FC during the season break, has been a steady force at the heart of the defense. The NC State product had nine clearances in her Carolina Ascent debut on February 15 against Lexington SC, helping to keep a clean sheet. Butler played all 180 minutes of game play in February and has formed a strong partnership with #4 Vicky Bruce at center back.

Carolina Ascent FC continues its Inaugural Season home schedule on Saturday, March 29 at American Legion Memorial Stadium against Dallas Trinity FC. Single Game Tickets are on sale now at https://www.CarolinaAscent.com/single-game-tickets/.

