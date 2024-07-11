Carolina Ascent FC Announce Nucor Corporation as Primary Kit Sponsor for Inaugural Season Home Jersey

July 11, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent Football Club announced today a partnership with Nucor Corporation as the Primary Home Kit Sponsor. Nucor, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, is the largest producer of steel and steel products and the largest recycler in North America.

"Nucor is one of the world's leading companies and we are thankful and humbled they've chosen to partner with us," stated Carolina Ascent Football Club Chief Operating Officer, Tim Schuldt. "We look forward to working with them to make a positive impact on the Carolinas and beyond."

The Carolina Ascent Football Club's inaugural season kits were unveiled to fans at a community event on Wednesday, July 10, at HopFly Brewing. Home and away jerseys are on sale now at carolinaascent.myshopify.com/.

"We are proud to partner with Carolina Ascent FC as they bring this level of women's athletics to the region. We look forward to seeing the Carolina Ascent grow and become an inspiration for competitive athletes throughout the Carolinas," said Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President and CEO.

Carolina Ascent kicks off its inaugural season on Saturday, August 17. The new women's professional soccer team hosts DC Power FC at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Season Tickets and Partial Plans are on sale now at carolinaascent.com/tickets/.

