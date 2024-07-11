DC Power Football Club Sign Susanna Friedrichs, Amber DiOrio, and Katrina Guillou

July 11, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON - DC Power Football Club have announced the signings of defender Susanna Friedrichs, center back Amber DiOrio, and 2023 Philippine Women's Football Association Player of the Year in midfielder Katrina Guillou pending league and federation approval. The three players have ties to the area (with DiOrio and Guillou growing up in the DMV and Friedrichs from Henrico, VA) and join Power FC ahead of the club's inaugural USL Super League season. For fans interested in pre-sale priority access ahead of Power FC's inaugural 2024/25 Super League season, click HERE.

"We are pleased to announce the additions of Susanna Friedrichs, Amber DiOrio, and Katrina Guillou to our team," Frédéric Brillant, Power FC Head Coach, said. "Katrina [Guillou] brings a wealth of experience to our roster and our attacking midfield, having competed at both the club and international levels. Amber [DiOrio] will contribute significantly to our defense, coming off a successful debut season with Pumas in Mexico and the Puerto Rico National Team. Susanna [Friedrichs] has gained valuable experience playing in Italy and Iceland and we look forward to having her strengthen our backline.

"Susanna and Amber add two more players from the Richmond, VA pipeline, joining Anna [Bagley] for Power FC's inaugural season Katrina is currently one of the best players representing the Philippines at the International level and her World Cup and pro soccer pedigree is a natural fit as an attacking and technical midfielder to our roster," added Club President Jordan Stuart.

Power FC have added American defender Susanna Friedrichs to their roster. Friedrichs joins Power FC after spending the 2024 season playing for Keflavík in the Úrvalsdeild Women league in Iceland, where she tallied one goal in 12 appearances. Prior to Keflavík, the Henrico, Virginia native logged 449 minutes in nine appearances for Napoli of Serie A Women and was the 2021/'22 Team Player of the Year for Selfoss (Iceland). At the collegiate ranks, Friedrichs was a standout at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) where she made 76 appearances for the Rams and was an All-Atlantic 10 First Team selection during her senior season followed immediately by turning professional.

Center back Amber DiOrio joins the club after making seven appearances with Pumas Women in Mexico. The 24-year-old left-footed Gainesville, Va., native spent the previous five seasons with VCU in which she played in 73 games and was a two-time All-Atlantic 10 Second Team selection. During her senior season with the Rams, the 5'5" defender started every match and played a team-high 1,543 minutes for a VCU back line that recorded the best goals-against average (0.811) in the Atlantic 10. DiOrio has represented Puerto Rico at the international level three times, including most recently in a 2-0 defeat to Columbia on Feb. 27 at the Gold Cup.

Based out of the DMV area, Midfielder Katrina Guillou played four years of collegiate soccer at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where she tallied 30 goals and 14 assists in 80 appearances for the Seahawks. The 30-year-old midfielder has had stints at numerous professional clubs including Oulu Nice Soccer (Finland), Lugano (Switzerland), and Morön BK (Sweden). Guillou has spent the past three seasons with the Swedish club Piteå IF, tallying 12 goals in 61 games. The Maryland native has represented the Philippines internationally and has recorded 12 goals in 37 appearances for her country, being named the 2023 Philippine Women's Football Association Player of the Year and competing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The inaugural Super League season kicks off on Aug. 17, 2024, and will run through Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for September 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. For fans interested in pre-sale priority access, click HERE.

Susanna Friedrichs

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Midlothian, Virginia

Country: United States

Birthdate: 10/29/1998

Age: 25

Height: 5'4"

Status: Domestic

Amber DiOrio

Position: Center Back

Birthplace: Gainesville, Virginia

Country: United States

Birthdate: 10/21/1999

Age: 24

Height: 5'5"

Status: Domestic

Katrina Guillou

Position: Center Midfielder

Birthplace: Ft. Washington, Md.

Country: United States

Birthdate: 12/19/1993

Age: 30

Height: 5'4"

Status: Domestic

